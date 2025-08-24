NEU day: NorthEast make light work of DHFC in 6-1 drubbing

Kolkata: Defending champions NorthEast United FC dished out a dominant performance to thrash debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the grand finale of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, clinching their second successive title in style. On a night of relentless attacking football at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the Highlanders had six different scorers — Asheer Akhtar (30th), Parthib Gogoi (45+1st), Thoi Singh (50th), Jairo (81st), Andy (85th) and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (90+3rd). Diamond Harbour pulled one back in the 68th minute when Jobby Justin’s header deflected in off Luka Majcen. The final began at a brisk pace, with both sides cautious in possession. But it was the defending champions who struck first. A clever cut-back from Samte in the 28th minute found Parthib, whose effort was parried away by Mirshad. From the resulting corner came the breakthrough. Andy’s delivery was poorly dealt with by the Diamond Harbour defence, and though Mirshad produced a fine initial stop from Mayakkannan’s strike, the loose ball fell to centre-back Asheer Akhtar, who swept it home to give the champions a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Chema Nunez squandered a gilt-edged chance to double the advantage in the 39th minute, dragging his shot wide after Ajaraie’s clever build-up play. Diamond Harbour nearly punished that lapse when Kortazar had a free header in the 43rd minute, but the opportunity went begging. Right on the stroke of half-time, NorthEast delivered a hammer blow. Parthib Gogoi found himself in space and curled a composed right-foot finish beyond Mirshad to make it 2-0. The Highlanders went into the interval with a firm grip on proceedings, boasting eight shots (six on target) to Diamond Harbour’s four (just one on target). Any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out within five minutes of the restart.