Netherlands register record win over Chile; Malaysia stun NZ

Bhubaneswar: Three-time champions Netherlands registered a record-breaking 14-0 win over debutants Chile to secure a direct qualification into the quarter-finals, while Malaysia stunned New Zealand 3-2 to finish second in Pool C at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

With three wins from as many games, Netherlands finished at the top of Pool C with maximum nine points, while Malaysia were second with six points from two victories.

In the second match of the day, world No.3 Netherlands toyed with Chile, ranked 23rd, and scored goals at will to register the biggest margin of victory in a World Cup match.

The record for the biggest margin of win in a hockey World Cup match was earlier held by world No.1 Australia, who thrashed South Africa 12-0 in New Delhi.

Jip Janssen (6th, 29th, 34th, 44th minutes) and skipper Thierry Brinkman (25th, 33rd, 58th) scored a hat-trick each, while Koen Bijen (40th, 45th) struck a brace. Derck de Vilder (22nd), Thijs van Dam (23rd), Terrance Pieters (37th), Justen Blok (42nd) and Teun Beins (48th) were the other goal-getters for the Dutch.

Janssen’s all four goals came from penalty corners.

The Netherlands, who have won the World Cup thrice and finished runners-up in the last two editions, earned 18 penalty corners from which they converted six, while Chile got just two PCs in the match.

Earlier, Malaysia’s star player Faizal Saari (8th, 56th minutes) struck a brace, while Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute as world No.11 Malaysia shocked No.9 New Zealand 3-2 in another Pool C match.

Hayden Phillips (51st) and Sam Lan (52nd) scored two goals in as many minutes to raise New Zealand’s hopes before Saari drew the final blood four minutes later.