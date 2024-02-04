Nerves were there to see as India didn’t know how many runs were enough: Anderson

Visakhapatnam: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Sunday found India’s batting approach in the second innings cautious and said “nerves were there to see” as the mighty hosts were not sure of a safe target against their ‘Bazball’ approach.

England were set a target of 399 on day three but in the afternoon session, it seemed they would end up chasing a lot more.

India were 227 for six at tea for a lead of 370 runs, but could only manage 28 runs in 14.3 overs in the final session with their long tail not wagging again.

“I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, they didn’t know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead,” said Anderson after close of play.

England need another 332 runs for a record chase in Asian conditions, having ended the day at 67 for one in 14 overs.

Anderson seemed supremely confident about his team’s chances in the game, reflecting the mindset of the players under Ben Stokes’ leadership. In 2022, England had chased down 378 against India in Birmingham.

“The chat last night from the coach (Brendon McCullum) was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it. It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow.

“I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70. That’s the way we play, and we saw that tonight with Rehan (Ahmed) going out and playing his shots.

“He wanted to get out there and chase those runs down, even tonight. We have set our stall out, tomorrow will be no different, we will play the same way we have (played) the last two years.

“Whether we win or lose, it’s not relevant because we are extremely competitive and want to win every game we play, but we

want to play in a certain way,” said the 41-year-old who was England’s best bowler across the two innings.

England have revolutionised the way Test cricket is played with their uber-aggressive approach and Anderson said the style has put doubts in the opposition’s mind.

“There’s been moments throughout the last 2 years, particularly in the last 12 months, that makes us think we’re doing something well

because the way teams have reacted. Going back to the Ashes, first ball of the Ashes having point on the boundary sends a message to us we’re doing something right.

“I don’t know if intimidating is the right word, but it’s putting different thoughts in opposition’s minds and captain’s minds. It definitely felt like that today - it felt like they were unsure what a good score would be against us.

“The wicket is still pretty good, the odd one’s keeping low but you expect that. Also what we’ve seen today is Shubman played brilliantly - it does show there’s still scores to be made out there,” he said.

Pleased that I bowled 35 overs in three days

Anderson, playing his first Test since last July, put up a masterclass in seam bowling. His wobble seam deliveries troubled the Indian batters in both innings and ended up with five wickets.

“As a player you want to contribute to the team and this summer I didn’t do that (in the Ashes), so I felt disappointed from that point of view.

“What the time away did do, it gave me a chance to think about what I can improve on. It also gave me time to work on my fitness, knowing coming to India, it’s a hard place to come as a seamer.