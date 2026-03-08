Nerve, not noise, will decide the Ahmedabad showdown

Ahmedabad: World Cup finals rarely belong to the team with the louder reputation. More often, they are won by the side that reads the moment better, adapts faster and holds its nerve longer.

That is the challenge awaiting India on Sunday as they face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium — a contest that pits India’s attacking depth against the Black Caps’ trademark calm efficiency.

For India, victory would mean a historic second successive T20 World Cup title and another step in the evolution of a side that has rebuilt its identity around fearless but tactical cricket. Standing in the way is a team that has repeatedly upset stronger opponents on the global stage.

New Zealand’s reputation as cricket’s “nice guys” often masks their greatest strength — an ability to execute plans under pressure. They rarely panic, seldom lose tactical clarity and have repeatedly found ways to squeeze opponents in knockout matches.

Their semi-final victory over South Africa illustrated that perfectly. Chasing 170, the Black Caps stormed to the target in just 12.5 overs, powered by Finn Allen’s breathtaking 33-ball century. Allen’s power in the powerplay has made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.

Yet New Zealand’s strength lies in depth. Tim Seifert provides stability at the top, Glenn Phillips offers explosive power in the middle order and captain Mitchell Santner brings tactical calm along with valuable all-round contributions.

India, however, arrive at the final with momentum and balance.

Their semi-final win over England at Wankhede Stadium showcased the resilience that has defined their campaign. Axar Patel’s stunning catches shifted the momentum in the field, Sanju Samson’s composed 89 anchored the innings and Jasprit Bumrah sealed the match with a lethal spell of yorkers at the death.

Bumrah remains India’s greatest weapon. Whether with the new ball or in the closing overs, his ability to deliver under pressure makes him one of the most decisive bowlers in the format. Alongside him, Arshdeep Singh has emerged as a reliable partner, swinging the new ball and striking regularly in the powerplay.

The Indian team management has also shown a willingness to make bold tactical calls.