NEROCA defeat TRAU, end 11-match winless streak

Shillong: Ansumana Kromah scored the all-important goal to give NEROCA FC a crucial 1-0 victory against TRAU FC and end an 11-match winless streak in the I-League here on Thursday.

Kromah’s 79th minute strike also helped NEROCA return to winning ways. The last time NEROCA had won a match was back in November last year, when they edged past Delhi FC 4-3.

The win helped NEROCA leapfrog TRAU to 12th place in the league. While both teams are on 10 points from 19 matches, the former are ahead on head-to-head record.

Understanding the significance of the match, both for morale and positioning in the league, NEROCA approached the game with a clear intent to seize control and capitalise on their chances.

NEROCA goalkeeper Soram Poirei was alert to the dangers in the early exchanges and pulled off a good save to keep Danish Aribam in the 24th minute.