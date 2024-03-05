Wellington: New Zealand’s former star batter Ross Taylor has suggested that fast bowler Neil Wagner’s retirement was “forced”, hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp.

Told that he would not be picked in the XI in the series against Australia, Wagner recently announced his retirement during an emotional press conference before the start of the first Test.

The 37-year-old Wagner, however, did take the field during the first Test as a substitute fielder and carried the drinks on occasions.

“I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There’s no sugarcoating it. I think it’s a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner’s press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match.

So he did make himself available,” Taylor said while speaking on ESPN’s Around the Wicket podcast.

“And to see that he isn’t selected I think I do like and you do need to plan for the future, but a one-off Test against Australia in a must-win situation, I wouldn’t be looking much further than Neil Wagner.

And I’m sure the Australian batters are sleeping easy that he’s not in the side,” Taylor added.