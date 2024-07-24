Neeraj’s advice boosting his confidence, high jumper Kushare aims final round in Paris

New Delhi: ‘Just focus on training and don’t get scared by the fame of the opponents’ is the mantra Paris Games-bound high jumper Sarvesh Kushare learnt from none other than Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Kushare said Chopra’s advice has boosted his confidence as at one point in time this year, he was not even sure of making the Paris Games cut. He made it to the Olympics through world ranking quota. The Paris Games automatic qualification mark was 2.33m.

From doing practice on fodder-made makeshift mat to becoming the first Indian high jumper to qualify for the Olympics, Kushare has come a long way. “I have not met Neeraj bhai for a long time, but when we met last time, he told me to focus on training and not be afraid of the fame of the opponents. He always keeps giving important tips,” Kushare told PTI Bhasha in an interview from Poland where he is training along with other Paris-bound Indian athletes.

“He (Chopra) is my idol and he gave us confidence by winning the first ever Olympic medal in athletics. We also want to be like him and bring pride to the country,” said the high jumper, who hails from Deogaon village, a few kilometres from Nashik in Maharashtra.

With a personal best of 2.27m and season’s best of 2.25m, making it to the final round in the Paris Games can be a realistic target. The 29-year-old, who is making his Olympic debut, though, claimed that he has been jumping over 2.30m mark frequently during practice. “It is only my height that is small but I am also very strong from within. There is no fear of seeing my opponent’s personality. It is important to be in top form at the right time and have faith in your preparation,” Kushare said.