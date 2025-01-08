‘Neeraj does not need coach Zelezny 365 days a year’

Chandigarh: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not train with his coach Jan Zelezny throughout the year and seek his guidance only when required, outgoing Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said on Tuesday. Chopra roped in three-time Olympics champion and world record holder Zelezny (98.48m) as his coach in November 2024, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his world title.

“Zelezny will come when he needs to come even if he is not 365 days with Neeraj and that is the way the world is. Neeraj has now reached that stage in his life where he needs to take assistance from different segments -- strength training, conditioning, biomechanics, running and throwing. That is the way in future

for all the events,” he said.