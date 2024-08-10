Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal despite not being 100 per cent fit

Paris: Neeraj Chopra has not been in peak shape. Everyone knew that he is dealing with an ‘adductor issue’ and he has treated it conservatively. On Thursday night at the Stade De France, Neeraj came up with a personal best of 89.45 metres to win a silver medal in Paris 2024. This was against the gold medal won by Neeraj’s best friend from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, who had a massive 92.97 metres to show for a gold medal.



By all that one witnessed live in Paris late Thursday night, this was not Neeraj in peak shape. For him to race in and fling the javelin is a rhythm, a motion which is scientifically correct. His first attempt was a foul and the red flag went up. When his turn came for the second throw, he was more determined as he registered 89.45 metres. This was his season’s best and even better than what he did in the Tokyo Olympics when he won gold.

Fans may be unhappy Neeraj did not win a gold medal again in the Olympics but even this silver is historic. No Indian track and field athlete has ever achieved this, two back to back medals in the Olympics.

If you flip through history, even legend Milkha Singh and PT Usha did not win a single medal. Neeraj has two and joins a special club like Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker.

Neeraj was not in best shape but he did not speak about it. “This is the Olympics year and the entire focus was on him being ready for Paris. If you ask me what he has achieved, it is historic. He will need rest and maybe compete in one more event this season. He will then come back in 2025,” said Adille Sumariwala, President of the Athletics Federation of India.

Back to Neeraj and his dedication, he has worked well and in a scientific way with his team.

When he qualified easily on August 6, he said the weather and the light conditions would make a difference for the final. And it sure did as it was windy and under arc lights in the final. However, for Nadeem, all this made no difference as he was in power charge mode and rocked the arena, standing at six feet and four inches.

If there were ‘fouls’ from Neeraj, it did not matter. He had done his best in the second throw and knew nobody was going to catch up with him.

What he has achieved will stand out for many years and even decades. For the record, what Nadeem achieved was great history. When he flung the javelin, it went like a missile and soared in the sky. With that throw of 92.97 metres, he shattered the record of Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen (90.57) metres.

That was way back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.

Speaking about his experience, Neeraj talked on pride and sportsmanship. “I had faith in myself. After Arshad’s throw, I believed in my second attempt. Despite the injury, I pushed myself, and my throw was good.

There’s still a lot left in me, and I need to stay fit for it. I can achieve it, and even though I haven’t thrown 90m yet, I believed I will do it in my second attempt. However, holding the Indian flag and winning a medal is a significant achievement,” Neeraj Chopra said.

Reflecting on his competition with Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj acknowledged his rival’s hard work and excellence.

“Arshad threw exceptionally well and put in a lot of hard work. We should congratulate those who perform well. I have been competing against him since 2016, and this is the first time he has defeated me. But this is part of sports. We have to accept it and move on,” added Chopra.

Neeraj thanked all for their support and said he will come back strongly. There may be a maximum of one more event for him in 2024 and he will take a break. That is how the adductor will heal.