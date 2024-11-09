Neeraj Chopra to head to SA for off-season training later this month

New Delhi: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will travel to Potchefstroom, South Africa later this month for an off-season training stint to start early preparation for next year’s competitions.

The 26-year-old double Olympic medallist, who last competed in Brussels in the Diamond League Final in September, will spend 31 days in the South African city.

Chopra’s training stint will be funded by the Sports Ministry. “(He) will start his training early and will be in Potchefstroom for a period of 31 days,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Neeraj’s training session will be funded by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the expenditure will cover his and his Physiotherapist’s lodging, boarding and training cost for the period of his stay in South Africa.”