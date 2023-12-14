‘Neeraj Chopra needs to stay calm to defend title in Paris Olympics’

Kolkata: Defending an Olympic title is a great achievement and India’s champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra needs to “stay calm” to achieve the feat in Paris next year, feels former 110m hurdles

world record holder Welshman Colin Jackson. Chopra has been the face of Indian athletics since the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, he has continued to add silverware, winning World Championships, Diamond League, while challenging the 90-metre barrier. His personal best stands at 89.94m. “He (Neeraj) is really focused and committed. He has clear perspective and pure quality which excites me a lot about him,” Jackson, a two-time world champion, said.