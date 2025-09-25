‘Need to work together’: Jamil on player release issue

new delhi: Indian men’s team head coach Khalid Jamil on Thursday urged the clubs and the All India Football Federation to find a solution that “balances club and national commitments” through “constructive dialogue” after 14 players from three Indian Super League sides delayed joining the national camp.

Jamil had named 30 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of India’s crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 (away) and October 14 (home). But 14 players, including Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri, are yet to be released by their clubs, while one player is unavailable due to illness.

Three players -- Brandon Fernandes, Asheer Akhtar and Farukh Choudhary -- have been added, bringing the current group to 18. They have been training in Bengaluru since September 20.

Jamil admitted that not having enough players, especially in defence, has affected team training. So far, only two defenders -- Hmingthanmawia Ralte and Asheer Akhtar -- have joined the camp.

“Our preparations are always team-oriented, not dependent on individuals. Still, the absence of players in some positions has naturally affected training,” Jamil said. “In the long run, I believe it is important to work together to find a solution that balances club and national commitments,”

he added. agencies