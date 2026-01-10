Need to streamline A tours: Saikia

new delhi: The BCCI top brass on Friday took stock of the operations at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru besides touching on streamlining India U-19 and India A tours going forward, board secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Key technical posts are lying vacant in CoE which became fully operational in April last year. The positions include the head of education and head of sports science.

The meeting in Mumbai was also attended by BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and head of cricket at CoE VVS Laxman. “We assessed the vacancies at CoE and decided to go ahead with the recruitment process soon,”

said Saikia.