‘Need to be proactive against Ashwin, and not allow him to settle’

Melbourne: Australian batting talisman Steve Smith wants to adopt a proactive approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to avoid his struggles against the Indian spinner during the 2020-21 series.

Ashwin had nicked off Smith thrice during that rubber, and later in 2023 the Indian off-spinner dismissed the Aussie twice as he could only make 22 runs against his old foe.

“I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. But he’s also a very good bowler and he came in with some decent plans. There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But then I got on top of him at the SCG when I was a bit more proactive (Smith made 131 and 81 at Sydney). So, that’s key for me. Just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to,” he added. Ashwin’s Test bowling average stands at a modest 42.15 in Australia compared to his home average of 21.57. Smith hoped to land the first blow on the 38-year-old to gain an early upper hand in the five-match series, beginning at Perth from November 22.

The Tamil Nadu man recently said that he had worked out Smith after some initial struggles against him. “I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him,” Ashwin had told Channel Seven.agencies