ndia win three gold on Day 2 of Asian Athletics Championships

India scooped three gold medals on the second day of Asian Athletics Championships with woman 100m hurdler

Jyothi Yarraji clinching her maiden top finish in a major international event and Ajay Kumar Saroj running a brilliant race to win the men’s 1500m title here on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker grabbed India’s third gold of the day by winning the men’s triple jump event.

It was an impressive show by the Indians as they won three gold out of 10 on offer on Thursday.