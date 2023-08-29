NCR athletics team wins five medals in national C’ship

Raebarielly: North Central Railway (NCR) has won five medals in the recently concluded 88th All India Railway Athletic Championship held at Raebarielly in Uttar Pradesh. The NCR team, comprising 24 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship, officials said.



The overall medal tally of NCR is 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze. This include, Kavita Yadav won gold in 10000 meters, Ajit Kumar in 1500 meters and Bhupinder in long jump won silver medals, Ramandeep Kaur in 35 km walk and Nandini Gupta won bronze in 10000 meters and made North Central Railway proud. The team called on General Manager North Central Railway Satish Kumar in his office and apprised him about the achievements.

General Manager appreciated the team’s coach Ragini Singh and motivated her for better team management and coaching.

The President of North Central Railway Sports Association & Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Treasurer & FACAO/C Shri Vishnu Bajaj , General Secretary Shri Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay and other officials of North Central Railway Sports Association were present on this occasion.