NCC cadets clear Mt Everest test with aplomb

new delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) mountaineering team safely returned to the Everest Base Camp on Monday after successfully scaling the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848.86 m), on Sunday. This monumental achievement marks the third successful summit of Mount Everest by the NCC expedition team, following the earlier triumphs in 2013 and 2016.

A key highlight of this year’s expedition was the stellar performance of the 10-member cade team, consisting of novice climbers who were rigorously trained and meticulously selected through a stringent national selection process. The team was composed of an equal number of girl and boy cadets, with an average age of 19 years.

The youngest cadet was only 16. The cadets who achieved the feat are Monika (Rajasthan), Pratima Rai (West Bengal), Rifiness Warjri (Meghalaya), Kritika Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), Abida Afreen (Ladakh), Mohit Knathia (J&K), Padma Namgail (Chandigarh), Virendra Singh Samant (Uttarakhand), Sachin Kumar (Uttarakhand), Mukul Bangwal (Uttarakhand).