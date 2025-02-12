Nat’l Games: Yarraji wins 200m gold

Dehradun: Track stars Jyothi Yarraji and Animesh Kujur picked up a second and third gold medal of the meet respectively while 15 race walkers bettered the National Games record even as Services continued to rule the roost in the overall medal tally on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Kujur, representing Odisha, added the 200m gold to his kitty of 100m and 4x100m relay titles he had won on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

His 200m gold-winning time of 20.58 seconds on the penultimate day of athletics competitions narrowly fell short of the National Games record of 20.55 seconds set by Amlan Borgohain of Assam in the 2022 edition in Gujarat.

The 25-year-old Yarraji, representing Andhra Pradesh, won the women’s 200m gold with a time of 23.35 seconds to add to the 100m hurdles top prize she had won on Sunday.

Delhi’s middle distance runner KM Chanda improved her own Games record in the women’s 800m. On her way to gold, Chanda clocked 2:00.82 to better her earlier record of 2:01.58 set in 2022.

Services added a whopping 17 medals, including nine gold, on Tuesday to remain on top with 54 gold, 22 silver, 21 bronze for a total haul of 97 as just two competition days are left in the Games. Maharashtra remained at second with 144 medals (41 gold, 51

silver, 52 bronze).