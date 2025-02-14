Nat’l Games: WB gymnasts shine; Sathiyan stunned

Dehradun : West Bengal and Haryana shared the honours on the final day of gymnastics with two gold each at the 38th National Games, while Odisha’s Tokyo Olympian Pranati Nayak settled for a bronze medal in the balance beam event here on Thursday.

Maharashtra, however, topped the gymnastics medal tally with 24 medals, including 12 gold in the competition held over six days. West Bengal was second with 12 medals, including 5 gold. Haryana’s Yogeshwar Singh won two gold medals by winning the men’s artistic vaulting table event and horizontal bar.

West Bengal’s Ritu Das clinched the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics balance beam event with 11.367 points. West Bengal continued its dominance in the women’s floor exercise event, where Pranati Das won gold with 11.967 points, while her teammate Protishtha Samanta bagged the silver with 11.533 points. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Jaish Amit Modi registered an upset win over CWG medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Tamil Nadu to win the men’s singles gold medal in table tennis. He won 7-11 6-11 11-7 11-8 14-12 6-11 11-6 in a seven-set thriller in the summit clash.