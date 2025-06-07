Nations League: Yamal at it again as Spain in final

Stuttgart: Lamine Yamal won the battle of Ballon d’Or contenders by scoring twice as Spain eclipsed France 5-4 in their Nations League semifinal.

The 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on Thursday as Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team to book its place in Sunday’s final against Portugal.

Portugal defeated host nation Germany 2-1 on Wednesday.

Thursday’s game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doué and Dembélé disappointing.

It was the highest scoring game in the Nations League’s short history, but three of the four French goals came after Yamal had made it 5-1 and the Spanish players eased up thinking the game was won.

Kylian Mbappé scored what seemed a consolation from a penalty with France 4-0 down. Substitute Rayan Cherki scored late on his France debut after Yamal scored Spain’s fifth, then Spain defender Daniel Vivian conceded an own goal, and Cherki set up fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time as France ultimately came close to an improbable comeback. “It was a great game,” Yamal said.