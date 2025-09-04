Nations Cup: India meet familiar foes Afghans

new delhi: Revenge for their shock loss last year will be on their minds when India face a tricky Afghanistan in their last group match of the CAFA Nations Cup here on Thursday.

India, then under Igor Stimac, had suffered an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in Guwahati in a FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in March 2024, and the current team under Khalid Jamil would be eager to make amends of that loss.

The Blue Tigers have so far won one match (2-1 against Tajikistan) and lost one (0-3 against Iran). They are tied on three points with Tajikistan, but ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

The top teams from each group will progress to the final, while the two second-placed teams will make it to the third-place match, both to take place on September 8.

As things stand, the Blue Tigers need a win against Afghanistan, and hope that Tajikistan do not win against Iran in Thursday’s second game, in order to progress further.

A draw against Afghanistan may also be enough for India to finish in top-2 in Group B, if Iran either win or draw against Tajikistan.

India head coach Khalid Jamil, however, is not thinking of such permutations and combinations ahead of the crucial tie. “We are not thinking of all such scenarios at this point. There is no point to it. We will go into the game looking for a win. It’s as simple as

that,” Jamil said.