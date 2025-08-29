Nations Cup: Can India pass Tajikistan test?

Hisor: India begin their campaign against co-hosts Tajikistan in their first ever CAFA Nations Cup participation here on Friday, far away from the turmoil the clubs of the 23-member squad have been facing due to the uncertainty over the future of Indian Super League (ISL).

Newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil’s task is cut out as he is taking the

eight-nation tournament of mostly Central Asian countries as a preparation for the more crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Jamil also had to come here without Mohun Bagan Super Giant players, seven of whom were not released by the club on the ground that the tournament does not strictly fall in the FIFA international match window.

Star striker Sunil Chhetri was also left out after Jamil spoke to him “as it is just a preparatory tournament” for the more important Asian Cup qualifiers.