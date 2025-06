New Delhi: Multiple National Games medal-winning middle distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary has been provisionally suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a prohibited steroid.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary had clinched a gold in 4x400m women’s relay competition at the Uttarakhand edition of the Games earlier this year. She had also won a silver in the 800m race and a bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay.