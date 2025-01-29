National Games: A fusion of sustainability and flair

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, marking a significant moment in India’s sporting history.

The event, celebrated as a testament to India’s commitment to sustainability, was themed ‘Green Games’ and showcased eco-friendly sports infrastructure and venues.

The grand opening ceremony was a vibrant affair, featuring mesmerising performances and cultural displays that captivated the audience.

The 38th National Games, spanning 11 cities and eight districts, are a logistical marvel. Over 10,000 athletes are competing in 35 sports. Uttarakhand has designed and developed world-class sports venues that harmonise with nature. The newly constructed sports complexes prioritise sustainability by incorporating innovative, energy-efficient, and eco-conscious designs, setting a new standard for green sports infrastructure in India.

To promote water conservation, all key sports venues feature rainwater harvesting systems for efficient irrigation and non-potable uses. Sustainable construction materials such as locally sourced bamboo and recycled steel have been used to lower the carbon footprint while maintaining world-class sporting standards.