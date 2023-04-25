Napoli defeat Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

Rome: Napoli could seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades next weekend.

A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori earned the runaway Italian leader a 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday.

"I'm shaking," Raspadori said. "We wanted it so much and Juve created a lot of problems, but we believed to the very end."

The victory moved Napoli a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Lazio, which was beaten 1-0 at home by Torino on Saturday. If Napoli beat regional rival Salernitana at home next Saturday and Inter Milan prevents Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later, Napoli will have clinched with six rounds to spare.

"It is a very important goal but we still have games that need to be won," Raspadori said. "This gives us a big hand. ... (But) we have only one thing in mind: earning three points against Salernitana."

It would be Napoli's first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the southern club to its only previous league championships in 1987 and 1990.

Raspadori was left unmarked to volley in a cross from Elif Elmas just when Juventus was gaining confidence and threatening at the other end.

Sensing the title nearing, Napoli celebrated wildly after the goal and at the final whistle. The victory was a welcome relief after a recent dip in form that included Napoli being eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by AC Milan. Napoli didn't place a single shot on target in the first half, and the Partenopei were fortunate when the referee waved off a late Juventus goal from Angel Di Maria due to an offensive foul on Stanislav Lobotka before a counterattack. Also, Napoli protested early on when Juventus defender Federico Gatti appeared to take a swipe at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with his arm but the referee ruled to play on. Juventus' 15-point penalty for false accounting was suspended on appeal Thursday the same day that the Bianconeri advanced to the Europa League semifinals. Juventus is third, two points behind Lazio. It marked a season sweep for Napoli against Juventus after routing the Bianconeri 5-1 at home in January, and a third consecutive defeat in the league for Juventus after losing to Lazio and

Sassuolo.