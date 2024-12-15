Namdhari FC humble title contenders Real Kashmir 1-0

Ludhiana: Title contenders Real Kashmir FC’s first match away from home in the I-League 2024-25 season ended in disappointment as they went down to hosts Namdhari FC by a solitary goal here on Sunday. While Namdhari now have seven points after round five and earned their second consecutive win, Real Kashmir have eight. The men from Srinagar suffered their first defeat. Namdhari have now moved to fifth place in the points table and are breathing down Real Kashmir’s neck, who are currently placed fourth.

Namdhari’s Brazilian striker Degol scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute. Yet, the skillful player’s day didn’t end on a happy note as he received the marching orders in the 60th minute for a rather serious tackle-from-behind foul in the middle. While Degol’s exit reduced the home side to 10 men, Real Kashmir failed to take advantage of it despite having total control over the proceedings. Namdhari lived a charmed life, survived innumerable close calls, but took home full points after the 97-minute extended battle.