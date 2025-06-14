Nair grateful for second India chance

Beckenham: A second chance in Indian cricket is a rarity and Karun Nair is grateful for being able to wear the India whites again as he touched base with senior team after a stylish double hundred for India A against England Lions, in an unofficial Test ahead of the marquee Test series.

“Feels really special,” Nair told bcci.tv.

“(I’m) Very grateful and fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again. Looking forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands,” said Nair, who made a national comeback after eight years.

During the first team huddle after the Test specialists from the ‘A’ camp joined, head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed back India’s second Test triple centurion.

“Comebacks are never easy. The amount of runs you’ve got, the never-give-up attitude — it’s inspiring for the entire team. Welcome back, Karun Nair,” the coach was seen saying in the video.

His longtime statemate KL Rahul, with whom he has played since his U-14 days spoke about his resilience when chips were down.

“I’ve known him for a very long time,” Rahul said. “The months he has spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was.

“For him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian team is special for him and his family, and friends like us who’ve seen his journey.”

Rahul termed the journey inspirational for one and all.

“It’s very inspiring as well. Hopefully his experience and learnings from County cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches.”

For Karun, it still feels surreal that he is back in the Indian dressing room.