Nair back in K’taka squad ahead of Ranji

Bengaluru: India batter Karun Nair will turn out for Karnataka after a hiatus of two seasons as he has been named in the state squad for the opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra beginning in Rajkot from October 15.

Karun rejoined the state side ahead of this season from Vidarbha, where he played a major hand in the team’s victorious Ranji Trophy campaign last season.

The middle-order batter was earlier named in the probables.

Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka who have named some new faces such as Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty and Mohsin Khan.

Meanwhile, Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, will lead Karnataka in this season’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy to be held from October 9 to 17. He has been the top-scorer for the state in the last edition of the tournament.

Shaw vs Mumbai

pune: India batter Prithvi Shaw will be up against his former domestic side Mumbai when he turns up for Maharashtra in a three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje from

October 7 to 9.