Nagal returns to Davis Cup fold after two years, Yuki also comes back

New Delhi: India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal on Friday returned to the Davis Cup squad after a two-year absence while number one doubles player Yuki Bhambri also made a comeback to the national fold after missing two ties as the AITA selection panel picked an eight-member squad for the away match against Switzerland.

India will travel to the city of Biel for the World Group I first-round tie, which will be played on indoor courts from September 12. He did not travel to Pakistan for the historic tie in February 2024 and also missed the subsequent matches against Sweden and Togo.

Nagal has dropped outside the top-300 bracket due to lack of form and unfavourable results this season.

A semifinal finish at the Trieste Challenger in Italy this month has been his best showing this season.