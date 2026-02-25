Nagal powers through in Maha Open

pune: India’s top-ranked star Sumit Nagal delivered a commanding performance while local teenager Manas Dhamne showed nerves of steel to spearhead the country’s charge at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 men’s tennis championship here on Tuesday.

Nagal thrilled a lively home crowd with a clinical 6-1, 6-2 victory over seventh seed Rio Noguchi of Japan, securing victory in an hour and 9 minutes, dictating play from the baseline and sealing the contest in straight sets. The India No. 1 looked sharp in all departments, breaking serve consistently to advance comfortably into the second round.

Dhamne, who secured a place in the main draw through a wildcard, continued his progress on the Challenger circuit, battling Stefanos Sakellaridis of Greece 6-4, 7-6(4).