Nagal makes winning start at Nordea Open

Bastad: India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal finally got the better of Elias Ymer to make a winning start at the Nordea Open here on Tuesday.

Going into the ATP 250 event, Nagal was down 0-2 in Head-to_head record against the Swede wild card.

Nagal extended his good run with a 6-4 6-3 win over the talented Ymer, who has played a lot of events in India with considerable success.

Nagal had lost to Ymer in Split Open (Croatia) last year and at Lyon (France) in 2019.

Nagal, who is now placed 68th in the ATP singles chart, next faces world number 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina.

Nagal will represent India at the Paris Olympics.