Nadeem turns down Chopra’s invite for NC javelin meet

Lahore: Pakistan’s Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday said he has declined Neeraj Chopra’s invitation to compete in the NC Classic javelin event in Bengaluru on May 24 as that will clash with his training schedule for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships.

Nadeem, however, said he was grateful to Chopra for inviting him for the event.

“The (NC) Classic event is from 20th May (May 24) whereas I am scheduled to leave for South Korea on 22nd May for the Asian Athletics Championship,” Nadeem said.

He said he had been training hard for the Asian Championship which will be held in Gumi, South Korea from May 27 to 31.

On Monday, Chopra had said that he had sent invitation to Nadeem to compete in the inaugural event which the Indian superstar is hosting.

“I have sent invitation to Arshad and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach. As of now he is yet to confirm participation,” Chopra told reporters in a virtual media interaction on Monday. The maiden edition will be teeming with stars as the likes of Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler.