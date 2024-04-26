Nadal cruises to straight-set win over American teenager

Madrid: Rafael Nadal couldn’t learn much from his comfortable straight-set win over American teenager Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Nadal cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over the mistake-prone 16-year-old Blanch on Thursday.

Blanch, playing only in his second ATP tour match, made 27 unforced errors. Nadal never faced a break point and was in control from the start against the wild-card entry, closing the match in just over one hour at the Caja Magica center court in the Spanish capital.

“I think today I played against an opponent with a great future,” Nadal said. “But today, still making mistakes. I just tried to be there, be solid all the time without taking a lot of risks. It worked well. I’m happy to be through and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

The encounter marked the largest age gap (21 years, 117 days) between two opponents at an ATP 1000 tournament.

Nadal looked in good form and showed no physical limitations in just his third competitive match since returning from his latest injury layoff. He had made his return in Barcelona last week, losing in the second round to Alex De Minaur, who will also be his second-round opponent in Madrid on Saturday.

“I hope I can give my best and be competitive against De Minaur,” Nadal said. “Every time I have the chance to be on court in this amazing stadium with an unconditional supportive crowd, it means a lot to me. Just trying to enjoy every moment.

Tomorrow, one more day of practice here and then after tomorrow, on court again. That makes me feel

great.”