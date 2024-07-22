My role was to stay and keep rotating strike, says Kaur

Dambulla: She anchored the innings with a fine fifty and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her focus was on “rotating the strike” as India recovered from a tricky position to post a match-winning 201 for five against UAE in the women’s Asia Cup here on Sunday.

India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 52 for 3 but Kaur (66 off 47 balls) stitched two crucial partnerships, adding 54 runs off 39 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues (14) and 75 off 45 balls with Richa Ghosh (64 not out) to put India in a commanding position.

In reply, UAE could manage just 123 for 7. “It is a great feeling. When Jemi and I were batting, we spoke that we had to run hard rather than just going for risky shots. Our focus was on getting 7-8 runs per over,” Kaur said after the match.

“When Richa came, I just told her to keep watching the ball and see how wicket is playing.”