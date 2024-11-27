‘My backstory always gives me confidence to tackle any situation’

Perth: Brought up in penury, the sensational Yashasvi Jaiswal says he now uses the experience gained from those difficult days as ammunition to conquer the battles on and off the field.

Jaiswal stamped his class with a masterful hundred in the first Test against Australia, and is poised to take over the mantle of being India’s batting mainstay from the great Virat Kohli, who also made a century after a long time.

Having moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi at age 11 to train at Azad Maidan, Jaiswal lived in tents with the groundsmen and sold paani puri at night to earn money for food. “It’s something that always gives me confidence that I can come out of any situation. I always fight, I always look to fight, I want to be in the battle, I want to enjoy the battle and I want to win the battle,” Jaiswal said during a chat with Australian television broadcaster Mark Howard.

He added, “So this is what it gives me and I am really blessed that I have this life, that can give me a lot of confidence, learnings about myself, how I can believe in me, and how I can go through with different emotions, different situation in my life.