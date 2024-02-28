Muzumdar looks to create fast bowlers pool from WPL ahead of T20 WC

With just seven months left for the Women’s T20 World Cup to begin in Bangladesh, India head coach Amol Muzumdar is keen to identify and build a pool of fast bowlers from the on-going Women’s Premier League.

The Indian pace unit looks a bit thin after the retirement of legendary Jhulan Goswamy and moving on from veteran Shikha Pandey. Currently, the Indian pace bowling is marshalled by Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu and Amanjot Kaur. “Four fast bowlers played the last series (against Australia). I want to create a pool of fast bowlers (from the WPL). It makes a lot of difference if you strengthen the bowling attack,” Muzumdar was quoted as saying ESPNCricinfo.

“I would want another pool of 20-25 players to create a bench strength for the Indian team,” he added. The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in September-October in Bangladesh.

Muzumdar had taken over as India coach last year ahead of home series against England and Australia.

While India won the Tests against the visitors, they lost the T20I and ODI series. Muzumdar was also delighted to see frontline Indian batters such as Shafali Verma, S Meghana and Richa Ghosh among runs ahead of the marquee event later this year.