Muzumdar backs India’s batters

Navi Mumbai: Head coach Amol Muzumdar on Wednesday threw his weight behind under-fire Indian batters, whose patchy run has left the team struggling in its effort to reach the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup, saying a big knock from them is around the corner.

While Indian batters remain in search of a World Cup hundred in this edition, the strike-rates of opener Pratika Rawal (70.99) and Harleen Deol (75.11) also highlighted the issue of top-order acceleration.

“We are well aware that a three-figure mark hasn’t come in this World Cup,” Muzumdar said. “I don’t think there is a lot of load on anyone. We’ve had honest discussions about it and the players also have been honest that instead of a fifty, we could have converted that into a hundred.”