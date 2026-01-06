Mustafizur unlikely to get any compensation

Kolkata: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his contract.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction following competitive bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Indian Board didn’t specify the reasons for its decision and merely stated that it was necessitated by “the developments all around”.

In a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded the shifting of their T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka.

While the move has triggered debate over the player’s rights, especially since he neither voluntarily pulled out of the competition nor was accused of any wrongdoing, sources say the existing insurance framework leaves little room for compensation.

“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

“Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI,” an IPL source said.

However, Mustafizur’s case does not fall under the standard insurance clauses.