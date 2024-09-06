Musheer Khan hundred carries India B to 202/7 against India A

Bengaluru: Rishabh Pant’s much-awaited return to red-ball cricket lasted a mere 10 balls and 15 minutes but Musheer Khan’s resolute unbeaten hundred carried India B to a satisfactory 202 for seven against India A, on the opening day of the four-day Duleep Trophy contest here on Thursday.

Before Musheer (105 not out, 227b, 10x4, 2x6) and Navdeep Saini (29 not out, 74b, 4x4, 1x6) fought back for India B with a stand of 108 for the eighth wicket, they were in a huge hole at 94 for seven as ‘A’ skipper Shubman Gill made the prudent choice of bowling first under overcast skies.

But Musheer, younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan (9), saved his side from a total collapse with an innings of rare maturity that belied his 19 tender years.

When the right-hander entered the field at No 3 in the 14th over after the fall of Abhimayu Easwaran, the bowlers were right on top as a canopy of dark clouds hung over the Chinnaswamy.

Easwaran, usually a tightly organised batter, played a casual waft outside the off-stump off Avesh Khan and stumper Dhruv Jurel completed a superb diving catch just in front of KL Rahul at first slip. Musheer had more than one worries to nullify. There was appreciable bounce, carry and movement for the India A pacers, who operated for a large part of the day.

But Musheer tackled each of those difficulties in his own way, as him walking down the track to nullify the movement was a rather curious sight. It was unconventional but was effective on the day.