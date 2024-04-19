Murray back on practice court after confirming no surgery

London: Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has returned to the practice court after confirming that he’s not going to have surgery on his injured ankle.

The 36-year-old Murray tore ligaments in his left ankle during a match at the Miami Open last month. Murray’s team said this week he’s “out of the walking boot,” wouldn’t be having surgery, and was “hoping to start hitting again on court soon.”

A short video on Murray’s Instagram account on Friday showed the former world No. 1 hitting forehands on an indoor court. There was no timeline for his return announced. The two-time Wimbledon champion has been hoping to compete for Britain again in the Paris Olympics.