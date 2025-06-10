Munich WC: Elavenil aims for top prize as shooters seek glory

Munich: Two-time medallist Elavenil Valarivan will fancy her chances on the first competition day of ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday as three shooters from the country make their tournament debut in the women’s 10m air rifle and men’s 10m air pistol events, respectively.

The first two finals -- the women’s 10m air rifle and the men’s 10m air pistol -- are lined up on the opening day of the season’s third World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) stage at the Olympic Shooting Range.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had sent a 22-member team for the tournament with double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and Kiran Ankush Jadhav shooting in two individual events.

Elimination and qualifications to four of the 10 events on the roster begin from Tuesday afternoon besides the two finals.India will field as many as three debutants in the two medal events on the opening day, with national champion Ananya Naidu in the women’s event and Aditya Malra and Nishant Rawat in the men’s event, starting for the first time at this level. Arya Borse, the second air rifle shooter, is also in her first senior year but has been in great form.