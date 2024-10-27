Mumbai FC and Odisha FC share spoils in ISL

Mumbai: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC settled for a point each in a fast-paced and gritty 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

Goals by talismanic strikers Roy Krishna (14th minute) for Odisha FC and Nikolaos Karelis (23rd) for Mumbai resulted in both teams sharing the honours.

The game got off to a cracking start and wrapped up under similarly intensified circumstances, but the intermediate period was a slightly cagey affair with both sides engaging in a clash of tactical supremacy.

Sergio Lobera was the happier of the two coaches at the onset of the game, with his frontline pressing forward and inflicting pressure on the Mumbai City FC defence.

Their charge was led by Fijian forward Roy Krishna, spearheading by example and he reaped the rewards for the same in the 14th minute.

As the Islanders looked to build from the back, Valpuia played a lobbed pass to goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

The custodian brought the ball down but was unable to keep control over the possession, and

Krishna lapped upon the opportunity by sprinting ahead, getting the ball back and simply placing it into the back of the net to help the Juggernauts get ahead in the game.