Mullanpur Stadium to host Punjab Kings’ home matches

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, comprises all the modern facilities and top class infrastructure, and can accommodate 33,000 spectators. The stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of the traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain.