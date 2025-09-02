Mullanpur stadium gears up for India-Oz series

Chandigarh: Indian cricket enthusiasts have an exhilarating event to look forward to this September as the highly anticipated India-Australia women’s One-day international (ODI) series is set to unfold on the 14th and 17th of this month. The series promises to be a landmark occasion for the iconic Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) newly inaugurated International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. This will be the very first international women’s cricket match ever held at this cutting-edge venue, marking a significant milestone in the region’s cricketing history.

The New Chandigarh Stadium, already lauded for its electrifying ambiance during the IPL 2024 & 2025 seasons, is poised to once again capture the imagination of cricket fans by welcoming some of the finest women cricketers from India and Australia.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming series, Amarjit Singh, president of the Punjab Cricket Association, remarked: “This occasion represents a momentous chapter not only for Punjab cricket but for the growth of women’s cricket across India.”