Mukesh shoots down goldat junior World Cup

new delhi: Mukesh Nelavalli won the men's 25m pistol gold, while Tejaswani Singh clinched silver in the women's category in the same event as India finished on top of the medals table in the ISSF Junior World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Mukesh, the junior world champion in the the non-Olympic event, built on his precision stage score of 289 from Tuesday with a superb 296 in rapid-fire to aggregate 585 for the gold. Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Aleksandr Kovalev, who had won the 25m rapid-fire pistol gold earlier in the competition, took the silver with 577 points while Sahil Choudhary ensured a bronze for India with a score of 573.

India finished on top of the table with 19 medals in Olympic events, including six gold, eight silver, and five bronze. AIN shooters followed in second place with 10 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), while Italy were third with five medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

In addition, India added two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in the 50m rifle prone.