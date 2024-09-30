Muhammad Yousuf steps down as Pakistan selector

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf stepped down as a national selector on Sunday, citing personal reasons.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” he wrote on ‘X’.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

Yousuf, who has been attached to the Pakistan Cricket Board in different roles since last year, was part of a broad-based

national selection committee that includes two former Test players, head coaches, captains and an analyst among others.

Asad Shafiq is the other former Test player on the selection

committee.agencies