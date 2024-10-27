Muhammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain

Lahore: Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan was on Sunday named Pakistan’s ODI and T20 captain, replacing Babar Azam, as the selectors announced the squads for the white-ball

tours of Australia and Zimbabwe beginning November 4. Salman Ali Agha was made vice-captain for all future ODI and T20 international assignments.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their Australia tour, beginning with the first match in Melbourne (ODI) on November 4, and that will be Rizwan’s first assignment as captain.

Agha will lead the T20I side in Zimbabwe as Rizwan is rested under a workload management plan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe -- for three ODIs and three T20Is -- is from November 24 to December 5. The first match -- an ODI -- will be played in Bulawayo.

Babar, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah returned to the Pakistan team for the Australia tour after being sidelined for two Tests against England. However, they have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

The PCB first announced the squads for the two white-ball tours before Rizwan was named the skipper for the ODI and T20I assignments in Australia, as well as the 50-over contest in Zimbabwe.

Many new faces have been brought into the squads, while senior players like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan missed out on selection.