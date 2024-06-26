Much-changed Spain beat Albania 1-0 to finish perfect group stage

Duesseldorf (Germany) : Spain changed almost its entire lineup and still kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starters and Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when it went on to win the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya’s stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

“Every player is ready to play in this first 11 and that’s key. Anyone can decide a game for you and players coming off the bench are very important as well,” Torres, who made his first start of Euro 2024, said through a translator.