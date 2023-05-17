‘MS Dhoni signing shirt was an emotional moment’ for me’

Mumbai: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reveals experiencing an “emotional moment” when he got MS

Dhoni’s autograph on his shirt after Chennai Super Kings’ last league round match at the Chepauk against Kolkata Knight Riders in this IPL.

Gavaskar, who was on the field with the broadcast unit after the game on Sunday night, requested Dhoni to sign his shirt as CSK players were doing a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at

Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory.”