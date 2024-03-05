MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it “#THA7A Dharisanam!”

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.